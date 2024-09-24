Two Killed In Gujrat Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Danga road of Gujrat district, tv channels quoting
police reported on Tuesday.
According to details, two persons were going home after attending hearing of their case when unknown assailants opened fire near Danga road.
As a result of firing, both the persons identified as Iqbal and Fazal Hussain died on the spot.
Police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also started search operation for the perpetrators who fled from the scene.
