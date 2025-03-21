Two killed in Hafizabad over domestic issue

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Two persons were brutally murdered over domestic issue that occurred near Mohalla Rashidpura area of Hafizabad district, Punjab, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, man killed his wife and brother-in-law to settle domestic dispute that reported in a house of Mohalla Rashidpura area of Hafizabad district.

Police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

The accused identified as Nasir was in police custody for further investigation.