Two Killed In Hafizabad Over Domestic Issue
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Two persons were brutally murdered over domestic issue that occurred near Mohalla Rashidpura area of Hafizabad district, Punjab, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.
According to details, man killed his wife and brother-in-law to settle domestic dispute that reported in a house of Mohalla Rashidpura area of Hafizabad district.
Police team after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
The accused identified as Nasir was in police custody for further investigation.
Recent Stories
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will soon stand on its own feet: Sindh Governor4 minutes ago
-
'Robber' killed in police encounter4 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan' drive in Lal Suhanra Park4 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centre4 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Hafizabad over domestic issue4 minutes ago
-
"Plant a Tree for Pakistan" initiative launched in Faisalabad division4 minutes ago
-
Motorway police booked 112 drivers for overspeeding4 minutes ago
-
UN declares 2025 as Int’l Year of Glacier Preservation – Pakistan’s SUPARCO leads climate acti ..14 minutes ago
-
WASA Rawalpindi starts tree plantation campaign14 minutes ago
-
Mirpur LRC prohibited to function other than stipulated office hours14 minutes ago
-
WWF’s water conservation initiatives transform Najafpur, Haripur24 minutes ago