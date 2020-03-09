Two killed in Hangu

Two persons killed in separate incidents of the district said police here on Monday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : Two persons killed in separate incidents of the district said police here on Monday.

Body of Sarwar resident of Karak received by Doaba police station from Palosin area.

Similarly, Mujib Rehman son of Hukam resident of Gul Bagh Kale committed suicide due to unknown reason.

The police have registered the cases and started investigation.