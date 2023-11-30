Open Menu

Two Killed In Hashtnagar Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near the Hashtnagar area of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police and TV Channels reported on Thursday

According to details, the unknown assailants opened fire at two persons working as “Hakeem” local medics near the Hashtnagar area.

As a result of the firing, both persons died on the spot.

Police rushed to the crime scene and started investigations against unknown killers.

No arrest has been made so far till the filling of this report.

