Two killed in Hashtnagar firing incident

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near the Hashtnagar area of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police and TV Channels reported on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near the Hashtnagar area of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police and tv Channels reported on Thursday.

According to details, the unknown assailants opened fire at two persons working as “Hakeem” local medics near the Hashtnagar area.

As a result of the firing, both persons died on the spot.

Police rushed to the crime scene and started investigations against unknown killers.

No arrest has been made so far till the filling of this report.