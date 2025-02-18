Open Menu

Two Killed In Head-on Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Two men were killed in a road accident when a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw collided head-on on a single-lane road near Dullanwala, rescue officials said

Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Two men were killed in a road accident when a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw collided head-on on a single-lane road near Dullanwala, rescue officials said .

The deceased were identified as Nadeem (24), son of Akhter, a resident of Village Dullanwala, and Zain Ali (25), son of M.

Iqbal, from Village Monia Thekrian, Dinga Road, Kunjah.

A rescue team reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Dullanwala, where the doctors confirmed their deaths.

