Two killed in honor killing in Mingora

Two persons including a woman have been killed in honor killing at Shadheri area of district Swat, said police here on Saturday.

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman have been killed in honor killing at Shadheri area of district Swat, said police here on Saturday.

Police said Saleh Muhammad allegedly killed his daughter in law along with other person Irshad at his home having doubt of extramarital relation.

Police arrested the culprit and started investigation.