Two killed in Hyatabad industrial area blast

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed in a blast that occurred in Hyatabad Industrial area of Peshawar district, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a roof of a match factory located in the vicinity of Hyatabad Industrial area caved in on the workers after the blast.

As result, two persons working in the factory died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and evacuated the bodies from rubble for shifting them to hospital.

Investigations are underway.