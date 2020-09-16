UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Incidents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Two killed in incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people, including a woman, were killed in incidents in Mitha Tiwana and Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

The police said Nawaz Ahmed of Botala village shot dead his sister Nuzhat Parveen over a dispute and fled.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Farooq of Farooka village was busy in some works whenhe received a fatal electric shock.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

