Two killed in incidents

KASUR, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in various incidents near here on Saturday.

The police said Ferhan was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit and killed him on Kot Radha Kishen Road while the driver fled.

Meanwhile, Afzal of Chunian received a fatal electric shock.

Separately, the body of a woman was found from Head Balloki which wasshifted by the police to Tehsil Headquarters Patuki for an autopsy.