Two killed in incidents

KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A youth was hit to death by a speeding vehicle while a young man committed suicide near here on Monday.

The police said Maqsood with his cousins Zahid and Babar was travelling on a motorcycle when the vehicle hit it.

Resultantly, Zahid died on the spot while others received injures who were shifted to the Chunian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, an unidentified 25-year-old youth took his own life after jumping into a canal.