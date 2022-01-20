UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Two people, including a child, were killed in incidents near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Two people, including a child, were killed in incidents near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue1122, a crane driver was checking engine of the vehicle near Shaheen Chowk, Khurrianwala bypass when his hand got entangled in a fan belt.

He received injuries and died. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ashiq of Chak Gajra, district Bhakkar.

Separately,the roof of a house collapsed in Chak No 353-GB Kot Kabeer. As a result, Fatima diedon the spot while two others were shifted to the THQ hospital Jarranwala.

