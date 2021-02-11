UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Incidents In Faisalabad

Thu 11th February 2021

Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 16-year-old Qadeer received a fatal electric shock while flying a kite at the rooftop of his home.

Meanwhile, the accused, Shahid of Chak No 61-RB along with his accomplices, allegedlykilled his wife Fouzia.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

