Two killed in incidents in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 16-year-old Qadeer received a fatal electric shock while flying a kite at the rooftop of his home.

Meanwhile, the accused, Shahid of Chak No 61-RB along with his accomplices, allegedlykilled his wife Fouzia.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.