Two killed in incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : Two people were killed in different incidents near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a dispute over domestic issue was developed between Nabeel and his brother near Makkoana area.

The both opened firing on each other. As a result, Nabeel died during treatment at the DHQ hospital.

In the second incident, 70-year-old Shamshad Ahmed died in Chak No 66-JB Dhandra when the bed sheet caught a fire from a coal stove.