Two killed in incidents in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate incidents in Atta Shaheed and Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday.

The police said Tabasum Ali was working at a stone crushing factory without wearing safety kit when a heavy stone fell on him.

As a result, he was injured and shifted to the DHQ hospital where he expired.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Muhammad Shoaib of Chak No142 NB committed suicideover domestic issues.