Two Killed In Incidents In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:25 PM
Two people were killed in separate incidents in Atta Shaheed and Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in separate incidents in Atta Shaheed and Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday.
The police said Tabasum Ali was working at a stone crushing factory without wearing safety kit when a heavy stone fell on him.
As a result, he was injured and shifted to the DHQ hospital where he expired.
Meanwhile, 42-year-old Muhammad Shoaib of Chak No142 NB committed suicideover domestic issues.