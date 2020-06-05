Two killed in incidents in Sargodha

Two people were killed in Factory Area and Bhagtawala Police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in Factory Area and Bhagtawala Police limits here on Friday.

The police said the accused, Shani, with his accomplice killed Waheed over a monetary dispute and fled.

Meanwhile, Hajra Batool, 19, a resident of 73 SB, was shot dead by two accused on a motorcycle when she was returning home after shopping.

The police handed over the bodies to families after postmortem and startedinvestigation.