UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Incidents Of Violence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:31 PM

Two killed in incidents of violence

Two persons were killed in two separate incidents of violence in the limits of two different police stations of Swabi district here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate incidents of violence in the limits of two different police stations of Swabi district here on Tuesday.

According to police, Abdullah Khan lodged a report in Swabi Police Station that an accused namely Sher Hassan has allegedly killed his brother, Saeedullah over a monetary dispute.

A man identified as Shah Room was also got injured in the firing incident.

In another incident, a victim identified as Noman was stabbed by his rival, Adnan after a minor altercation in the limits of Police Station Topi. The injured succumbed to his wounds in the hospital. The assailant was arrested by police within an hour.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Man Swabi Topi

Recent Stories

Five arrested; Rs 16,700 cash stake money recovere ..

4 minutes ago

Rights of minorities ensures by PTI govt: Samreen ..

4 minutes ago

Memorial service held to remember Prof. Dr Murad A ..

4 minutes ago

CM directs to end illegal weapons, narcotics from ..

4 minutes ago

Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary to be commemor ..

11 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to extend railroad from Surkhandarya to ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.