Two killed in incidents of violence

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate incidents of violence in the limits of two different police stations of Swabi district here on Tuesday.

According to police, Abdullah Khan lodged a report in Swabi Police Station that an accused namely Sher Hassan has allegedly killed his brother, Saeedullah over a monetary dispute.

A man identified as Shah Room was also got injured in the firing incident.

In another incident, a victim identified as Noman was stabbed by his rival, Adnan after a minor altercation in the limits of Police Station Topi. The injured succumbed to his wounds in the hospital. The assailant was arrested by police within an hour.