Two killed in Jamaur road accident

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed on Wednesday when two motorcycles collided with each other near adda Khalani under the jurisdiction of Sadar police. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Jamaal (34) years and Muhammad Sidique (31) years were on their way.

Meanwhile, they collided head with another bike when they reached near Aslam petrol.

As a result, they received head injuries and died on the spot while other motorcyclist sustained injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to (THQ) hospital Jampur for necessary legal formalities.

Police concerned have started investigations into the incident.