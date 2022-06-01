UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Jamaur Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Two killed in Jamaur road accident

Two people were killed on Wednesday when two motorcycles collided with each other near adda Khalani under the jurisdiction of Sadar police

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed on Wednesday when two motorcycles collided with each other near adda Khalani under the jurisdiction of Sadar police. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Jamaal (34) years and Muhammad Sidique (31) years were on their way.

Meanwhile, they collided head with another bike when they reached near Aslam petrol.

As a result, they received head injuries and died on the spot while other motorcyclist sustained injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to (THQ) hospital Jampur for necessary legal formalities.

Police concerned have started investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Petrol Police Died Jampur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Tur ..

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Turkish Senior Officials in Bruss ..

50 seconds ago
 Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Wil ..

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Bolster Budget

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Gan ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Gandapur

53 seconds ago
 World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run to reach F ..

World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run to reach French Open semis

55 seconds ago
 Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to ..

Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to Continue - Finance Minister

3 minutes ago
 Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shootin ..

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.