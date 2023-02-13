UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Jamrud Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed in Jamrud bazar, said police on Monday.

Unknown assailants opened fire in front of the account office and killed Muhammad Abid and Imran Khan.

The rescue teams rushed to the place and shifted them to nearby hospital.

Reason behind the incident was stated an old enmity and the deceased were real brothers.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

