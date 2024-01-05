Two killed in jeep-motorcycle collision in Kahota

KAHOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Two people lost their lives when a jeep collided with a motorcycle near Kanil, Kahota on Friday here.

According to Police, The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Kahota police station, two lives were tragically lost as a jeep and a motorcycle collided.

The collision occurred in the Kanil area, sending shock waves through the community and prompting swift action from the local police.

Sadly, both motorcyclists involved in the crash did not survive and their bodies were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for further investigation.

