Two killed in Jhang road accident

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Atleast two people were died, other one person got injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hits the motorcycle near Atharan Hazari in Jhang district Punjab on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident was occurred due to overspeeding of tractor-trolley.

The bike riders were killed on the spot and one pedestrian got injured, a private news channel reported.

Bodies of both were shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue sources said, adding that the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee the site of the crash.