UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Jhang Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:03 PM

Two killed in Jhang road accident

Atleast two people were died, other one person got injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hits the motorcycle near Atharan Hazari in Jhang district Punjab on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Atleast two people were died, other one person got injured when a speeding tractor-trolley hits the motorcycle near Atharan Hazari in Jhang district Punjab on Monday.

According to Rescue sources, the accident was occurred due to overspeeding of tractor-trolley.

The bike riders were killed on the spot and one pedestrian got injured, a private news channel reported.

Bodies of both were shifted to a nearby hospital, rescue sources said, adding that the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee the site of the crash.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Punjab Driver Died Jhang SITE

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel F ..

21 minutes ago

Yas Island firework extravaganza set to light up E ..

21 minutes ago

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases , all from ove ..

21 minutes ago

China's holiday train travel beats pre-epidemic le ..

3 minutes ago

Two held with motorcycles bearing illegal green nu ..

3 minutes ago

China calls for beefing up anti-epidemic measures ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.