Two Killed In Karachi After Speeding Trailer Rams Into Car

Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :At least two persons were died and two others including police official injured in a dreadful road accident near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Sunday.

According to details, rescue 1122 officials said an overspeeding trailer rammed into a car in Karachi which claims two lives on the spot.

The car was adversely damaged in the collision resulting in death of two people leaving two others critically injured, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured people were shifted to nearby Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Eye-witnesses present on the scene informed that the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the trailer.

