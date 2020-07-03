Two killed in karachi firing

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place in a Garden area of Karachi, police reported on Thursday. According to details, unknown assailant opened indiscriminate firing at a car, resulting in killing of two person on the spot, while a woman riding in the same car survived miraculously.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Anas & Mujeeb. police rushed to the crime scene to prob the matter. As per police initial investigation, it was a target killing incident.

Investigations are underway to reach the final conclusion of this tragic case.