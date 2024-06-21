Open Menu

Two Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Two killed in Karachi road accident

At least two people were killed and several others injured on Friday when two speedy vehicles were collided near Kisaan Hospital in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) At least two people were killed and several others injured on Friday when two speedy vehicles were collided near Kisaan Hospital in Karachi.

The rescue and police sources were rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the bodies and injured to the Jinnah Hospital, a private news channel reported.

The police started investigation of the incident.

