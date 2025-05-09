Two Killed In Karachi Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Orangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue
sources reported on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Orangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue
sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist passing through Orangi area of Karachi.
As a result, two persons riding on bike died on the spot.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the truck.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visits Institute ..2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 20252 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed Tactics”2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation2 minutes ago
-
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri3 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed3 minutes ago
-
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land3 minutes ago
-
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) L ..17 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Rally’ to be held against Indian aggression on Sunday11 minutes ago