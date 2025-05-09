Open Menu

Two Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Orangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue

sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist passing through Orangi area of Karachi.

As a result, two persons riding on bike died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the truck.

