Two Killed In Karachi Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Johar underpass area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven car hit the woman and a child near Johar underpass area of Karachi.
As a result, the woman and child died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.
The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth fully capable of carrying forward light of literature: Najeeba Arif1 minute ago
-
Two killed in Karachi road accident1 minute ago
-
17 women trekkers make history by reaching Tirich Mir advance base camp11 minutes ago
-
IFA ensures safe meals during Independence Day celebrations11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari lauds KP Police for bravery in foiling India-backed terrorist attacks11 minutes ago
-
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma’araka-e-Haq campa ..12 minutes ago
-
ASI among 8 booked for kidnapping citizen21 minutes ago
-
Dhee Rani programme launched in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in floods, cloudbursts21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif21 minutes ago
-
UoS's Engineering College marks Independence Day:31 minutes ago