Two Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Johar underpass area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven car hit the woman and a child near Johar underpass area of Karachi.

As a result, the woman and child died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

