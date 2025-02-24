Open Menu

Two Killed In Karachi Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Two killed in Karachi traffic accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Neti-Jeni Pull area of Karachi, tv channels quoting

police reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the car, motorcyclist and Rickshaw passing through Net-Jeni Pull area of Karachi.

As a result of accident, two persons died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the site of accident and started search for the driver of the trailer who escaped from the scene after committing crime.

