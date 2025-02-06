Two killed in Karachi train mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Two persons including a minor were killed in a train mishap that took place near Landi area of Karachi,

tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a man was making picture of a son through his mobile on a railway track of Landi,

when suddenly, a train moving on the same track hit them.

As a result, father and son identified as Jameel and Safi, died on the spot. The bodies of the ill-fated persons were dispatched to Jackababad for burial.