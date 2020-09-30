Two Killed In Kashmore , Ghouspur
Two people were killed in Kashmore and Ghouspur on Tuesday night
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people were killed in Kashmore and Ghouspur on Tuesday night.
Accirdung to local Pilice, unidentified accused killed a youth, Arsallah Sabzoi, at the van stop, Kashmore.
Police shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy.
Police said that there was an ongoing clash between two groups of the Sabzoi clan, which caused the killing of the youth.
A boy Babul, son of Noor Hassan Teghani, lost his life in an ongoing clash between the people of Teghani clan.