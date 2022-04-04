UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Kulachi Grenade Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Two killed in Kulachi grenade attack

At least two people were killed when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade over them in Kulachi tehsil here on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) ::At least two people were killed when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade over them in Kulachi tehsil here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, two relatives identified as Rozi Khan (25) and Muhammad Ayub (40), both residents of Sheikhanwala Muhalla were in Kot Kundian areas of Kulachi when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade on them.

As result of the attack, both were killed on the scene." "Their bodies were badly mutilated in the grenade attack,"he added.

In his report to the police, Raees Khan, brother of the deceased said they have no enmity with anyone and did not know who the killers were.

Police have registered case against unknown accused under murder and use of explosive devise acts.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Kundian

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

2 minutes ago
 Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM ..

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM Imran

15 minutes ago
 Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the se ..

Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the sets of Akh da Nasha goes viral

25 minutes ago
 Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employmen ..

Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employment opportunities for the nation

33 minutes ago
 Rs 193 bln being spent on wheat procurement in pro ..

Rs 193 bln being spent on wheat procurement in province

2 minutes ago
 Facilitators of dengue breeding to be booked: DC

Facilitators of dengue breeding to be booked: DC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.