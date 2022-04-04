Two killed in Kulachi grenade attack

At least two people were killed when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade over them in Kulachi tehsil here on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) ::At least two people were killed when unknown assailants hurled a hand grenade over them in Kulachi tehsil here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, two relatives identified as Rozi Khan (25) and Muhammad Ayub (40), both residents of Sheikhanwala Muhalla were in Kot Kundian areas of Kulachi when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade on them.

As result of the attack, both were killed on the scene." "Their bodies were badly mutilated in the grenade attack,"he added.

In his report to the police, Raees Khan, brother of the deceased said they have no enmity with anyone and did not know who the killers were.

Police have registered case against unknown accused under murder and use of explosive devise acts.