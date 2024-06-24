Open Menu

Two Killed In Lakki Firing Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) At least two persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Lakki Marwat district, police informed on Monday.

The first incident took place in Noor Lawangkhel area where a man named Munir Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants.

In another incident an unknown man was killed by armed men in Sulaiman Khel area. A passerby was also injured in the firing.

The two dead bodies and the injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat. Police have starting investigation in both the cases after registering FIRs.

At least five people have been killed and two others injured in separate firing incident in Lakki Marwat district during the last three days.

