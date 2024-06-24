Two Killed In Lakki Firing Incidents
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) At least two persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Lakki Marwat district, police informed on Monday.
The first incident took place in Noor Lawangkhel area where a man named Munir Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants.
In another incident an unknown man was killed by armed men in Sulaiman Khel area. A passerby was also injured in the firing.
The two dead bodies and the injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat. Police have starting investigation in both the cases after registering FIRs.
At least five people have been killed and two others injured in separate firing incident in Lakki Marwat district during the last three days.
Recent Stories
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed3 seconds ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two5 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident8 seconds ago
-
10 shops sealed, 44 LPG cylinders confiscated10 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna appreciates women role in diplomacy30 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress30 minutes ago
-
Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP40 minutes ago
-
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances50 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept seals 100 properties for default of tax1 hour ago