Two Killed In Lakki Marwat Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 12:28 AM
Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Shehbaz Khail area of Lakki Marwat, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Shehbaz Khail area of Lakki Marwat, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, unidentified motorcyclist opened fire at a Rickshaw passing through Shehbaz Khail area
of Lakki Marwat.
As a result of firing, a man and his wife died on the spot. Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.
Police team have also started search operation to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.
