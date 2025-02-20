Open Menu

Two Killed In Layyah Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near M.M. Road of Layyah district of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger coach hit the motorcyclist crossing the M.

M. Road of Layyah district.

As a result of accident, two persons riding on bike died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the dead

to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

