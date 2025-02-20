Two Killed In Layyah Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near M.M. Road of Layyah district of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
