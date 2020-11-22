Two killed in Loralai road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were died in a road mishap due to over speeding near Loralai district, Levies forces said on Sunday.

According to detail, the victims were on their way in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway near Loralai due to over speeding.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were rushed to nearby hospital where the victims were identified as Asif Ali and Irfanullah residents of Lahore.

Levies force have registered a case.