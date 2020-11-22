UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Loralai Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Two killed in Loralai road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were died in a road mishap due to over speeding near Loralai district, Levies forces said on Sunday.

According to detail, the victims were on their way in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway near Loralai due to over speeding.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were rushed to nearby hospital where the victims were identified as Asif Ali and Irfanullah residents of Lahore.

Levies force have registered a case.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Vehicle Died Loralai Sunday

Recent Stories

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

15 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

60 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

60 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.