Two killed in Mansehra fireworks warehouse explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed and two others got injured after an explosion ripped through a fireworks warehouse in Shinkiari Union Council of Mansehra District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

According to police, the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, whereas further investigation was underway into the incident, a private news channel reported.