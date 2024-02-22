Two Killed In Mansehra Fireworks Warehouse Explosion
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed and two others got injured after an explosion ripped through a fireworks warehouse in Shinkiari Union Council of Mansehra District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.
According to police, the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, whereas further investigation was underway into the incident, a private news channel reported.
