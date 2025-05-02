Two killed in Mardan firing

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Jalala area of Mardan district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Jalala area of Mardan district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two persons on the spot near Jalala area of Mardan district.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Both the ill-fated persons who lost their live in firing incident were hailing from Jalala and Charsada area. Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.