Open Menu

Two Killed In Mardan Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Two killed in Mardan firing

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Jalala area of Mardan district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Jalala area of Mardan district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two persons on the spot near Jalala area of Mardan district.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Both the ill-fated persons who lost their live in firing incident were hailing from Jalala and Charsada area. Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.

Recent Stories

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

48 seconds ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

50 seconds ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

52 seconds ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

3 minutes ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

3 minutes ago
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

3 minutes ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

3 minutes ago
 Transparent, impartial investigation imperative in ..

Transparent, impartial investigation imperative into Pahalgam attack: Dr. Victor ..

11 minutes ago
 SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emittin ..

SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emitting vehicles fined

11 minutes ago
 NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's alle ..

NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's allegations

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all ..

Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all important forums: State Minist ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan