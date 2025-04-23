Two Killed In Mastung Firing
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:22 PM
MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Two policemen were killed in a firing incident that took place in Mastung area of Balochistan province, tv channels
quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two policemen deployed on duty for protection of polio workers in Mastung area of Balochistan.
The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team have started search operation to trace the culprits.
