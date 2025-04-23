Open Menu

Two Killed In Mastung Firing

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Two killed in Mastung firing

Two policemen were killed in a firing incident that took place in Mastung area of Balochistan province, tv channels

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Two policemen were killed in a firing incident that took place in Mastung area of Balochistan province, tv channels

quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two policemen deployed on duty for protection of polio workers in Mastung area of Balochistan.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team have started search operation to trace the culprits.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Isl ..

PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United

16 minutes ago
 China introduces 10G broadband internet service

China introduces 10G broadband internet service

25 minutes ago
 One case registered against provincial Minister Aq ..

One case registered against provincial Minister Aqibullah: IHC told

7 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industri ..

Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Board

7 minutes ago
 Strict action underway against illegal organ trans ..

Strict action underway against illegal organ transplants in Punjab: Khawaja Salm ..

7 minutes ago
 Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to gr ..

Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB

14 minutes ago
KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

KU seminar highlights issues of climate change

7 minutes ago
 ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders ..

ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers

14 minutes ago
 DG ANF visits SCC to strengthen trade practices fo ..

DG ANF visits SCC to strengthen trade practices for controlling drug trafficking

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign

16 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

34 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false fla ..

Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan