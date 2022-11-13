UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Two killed in motorcycle accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Two boys were killed and another was injured on Sunday in a collision between two motorcycles on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi.

According to a private media report, two boys were killed and another seriously injured in accident when two motorcycles collided with each other due to high speed on MA Jinnah Road near Numaish Chowrangi, Karachi.

According to rescue officials, initially all the three boys were shifted to hospital in critical condition, but two of them breathed their last in hospital due to serious injuries.

While the third injured boy was being treated at the hospital and his condition was said to be out of danger.

