Two killed in motorcycle accident in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Two boys were killed and another was injured in a collision between two motorcycles here on Band Dhappan-wala near Bagh-e-Sakoon Park.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Muhammad Abubakar son of Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab and his close relative Muhammad Ans resident of Paroa.

The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan.