Two Killed In Motorcycle-trawler Collision In Kashmore
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) At least two motorcyclists died on the spot while one other person was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit and crushed by a trawler in Dera Mor, Kashmore on early Sunday.
According to details, Rescue 1122 both motorcyclists died after a trawler hit their motorcycle, on which they were riding, while another person received critical injuries during the accident, a private news channel.
Later, the dead persons were identified as Ali Nawaz Naich and Mohammad Nawaz Naich, who were ex-employees of WAPDA.
The Guddu police team reached the accident location immediately and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Civil Hospital Kashmore.
Police registered a case and started an investigation.
