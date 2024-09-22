Open Menu

Two Killed In Motorcycle-trawler Collision In Kashmore

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Two killed in motorcycle-trawler collision in Kashmore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) At least two motorcyclists died on the spot while one other person was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit and crushed by a trawler in Dera Mor, Kashmore on early Sunday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 both motorcyclists died after a trawler hit their motorcycle, on which they were riding, while another person received critical injuries during the accident, a private news channel.

Later, the dead persons were identified as Ali Nawaz Naich and Mohammad Nawaz Naich, who were ex-employees of WAPDA.

The Guddu police team reached the accident location immediately and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Civil Hospital Kashmore.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police WAPDA Died Kashmore Mohammad Nawaz Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 hour ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

19 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

20 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

20 hours ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

21 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

21 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan