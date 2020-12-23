UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Motorcycle-truck Collision Near Thatta

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries when a motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding truck near Thatta in Sindh on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the rescue sources, a fast-moving truck collided with a motorcycle near Thatta leaving two persons dead on the spot while other two persons suffered severe injuries.

Soon after the accident, rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for autopsies and treatment, respectively, a private news channel reported.

The truck driver fled the spot and the vehicle was impounded, rescue officials said, adding that a case was registered against the driver.

