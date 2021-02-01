Two Killed In Motorcycles Collision
KASUR, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in two-motorcycle head on collision near Wapda office,Kot Radha Kishan road.
Police said here on Monday that motorcyclist Shahid r/o Kot Radha Kishan was traveling towards hospital when it collided with another speeding motorcycle coming from opposite direction near Wapda office.
As a result,both bike riders suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital.
Police started investigation.