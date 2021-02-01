UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Motorcycles Collision

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Two killed in motorcycles collision

KASUR, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in two-motorcycle head on collision near Wapda office,Kot Radha Kishan road.

Police said here on Monday that motorcyclist Shahid r/o Kot Radha Kishan was traveling towards hospital when it collided with another speeding motorcycle coming from opposite direction near Wapda office.

As a result,both bike riders suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Road Died Kot Radha Kishan From

Recent Stories

Anushka, Virat Kohli share first picture with newl ..

8 minutes ago

Daraz Creates Opportunities for Major Automobile B ..

22 minutes ago

Telenor Pakistan ensures seamless connectivity for ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 26 more deaths due to COVID-19

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.