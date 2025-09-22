Two killed in Nowshera firing

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Khostgi area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Khostgi area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two persons near Khostgi area of Nowshera.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead identified as Sikander and Haider to hospital.