Two killed in Nowshera firing incident

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two persons including a civil judge, were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Rashakai area of Nowshera district

of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting DPO reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed the civil judge Mohammad Hyat Khan who was travelling by car and crossing the Rashakai area of Nowshera district.

Khalid Khan a close family member of civil judge was also killed in the same firing incident. The Rescue and police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police team have cordoned off the area and started search for the outlaws.