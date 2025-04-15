Two Killed In Nowshera Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two persons including a civil judge, were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Rashakai area of Nowshera district
of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting DPO reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed the civil judge Mohammad Hyat Khan who was travelling by car and crossing the Rashakai area of Nowshera district.
Khalid Khan a close family member of civil judge was also killed in the same firing incident. The Rescue and police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Police team have cordoned off the area and started search for the outlaws.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing incident5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen cultural cooperation in Arts, Heritage & Film5 minutes ago
-
Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker15 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman directs restoration of 23 water fountains15 minutes ago
-
MoIB launches song to honor Ambassadors of Pakistani excellence15 minutes ago
-
Clarification on PTI delegation’s absence from meeting with US congressional delegation15 minutes ago
-
Annual Integrated Student Support Activities kicks off at FJWU15 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses diplomats’ role in shaping Pakistan’s global image15 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis shows full confidence over government investment friendly policies25 minutes ago
-
Education a path to progress: Dr. Humayun Khattak25 minutes ago
-
Heatwave to persist in Southern Pakistan as upper parts brace for rain & thunderstorms25 minutes ago
-
Underage marriages are violation of human rights: Experts35 minutes ago