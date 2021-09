(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRAM SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan district, said police on Saturday.

Unknown assailants opened fire and killed Dostullah and Sanibullah resident of Qambar Khel Mir Ali on the spot.

The police rushed their bodies to THQ Mir Ali and started investigation.