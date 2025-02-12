Open Menu

Two Killed In Pakpattan Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Two killed in Pakpattan road accident

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dipalpur area of Pakpattan, tv channels quoting

Rescue and police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist coming from Dipalpur area.

As a result, two persons riding on the bike died on the spot. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the truck driver.

