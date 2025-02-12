Two Killed In Pakpattan Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dipalpur area of Pakpattan, tv channels quoting
Rescue and police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist coming from Dipalpur area.
As a result, two persons riding on the bike died on the spot. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Police team also reached the spot and started search for the truck driver.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations
Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
MPAs briefed on PICIIP
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO reviews security plans, law-enforcement strategies ahead of major events6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Rangers headquarters, praises law enforcement efforts6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Pakpattan road accident6 minutes ago
-
National Women’s Convention highlights achievements, calls for enhanced Women’s participation6 minutes ago
-
Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estate landscape3 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan Sports Carnival held at NUML16 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Murtaza Ali Shah16 minutes ago
-
NTUF distributes helmets and rearview mirrors16 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to PS Koral16 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police top priority; says IGP26 minutes ago
-
2 'dacoits' arrested26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 23 criminals, Seize Drugs & illegal weapons26 minutes ago