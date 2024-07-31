Open Menu

Two Killed In Pishin Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 12:00 AM

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near levies check post located in Pishin area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting levies spokesman reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two motorcyclists opened fire at a check post located in Pishin area.

As a result, two persons deployed on duty at check post died on the spot. Levies and police force shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

Levies and police force also cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this killing.

However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

