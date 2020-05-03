Two killed in Pishin traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed in a road accident near Kali Marzai area of Pishin district, Balochistan, Levies sources reported.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the two wheeler at Kali Mazzai area. As a result, two brothers riding on bike died on the spot.

The traffic police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.