Two killed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in Quetta on Sunday, police said.

They said firing incident took place in city nala near taxi stand, in which unknown drug addicted persons opened fire on each others.

Resultantly, 2 individuals died on the spot and shifted to civil hospital Quetta.

District Police reached on the spot and started a search operation in City nala.

Acoording to Police, incident occurred due to clash between drug addicted individuals.

Further probe was underway.