Two Killed In Rawalpindi Expressway Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two persons were killed in a traffic accident that occurred near Rawalpindi Expressway on Wednesday, police and rescue sources reported on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ):Two persons were killed in a traffic accident that occurred near Rawalpindi Expressway on Wednesday, police and rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven car was passing through Rawalpindi Expressway when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, two persons died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

