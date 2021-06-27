Two killed in rival clash

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed during rival clash in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Randhawa and Arain groups started firing on each other to avenge an old enmity in Chak No.261-RB.

As a result, 23-year-old Saqib of Arain group received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas 60-year-old Riaz of the same group breathed his last in hospital.

The police took both bodies into custody and started investigation for arrestof the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.